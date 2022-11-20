Group of Fans Dressed as Mike Ditka Attend Bears-Falcons
The Chicago Bears are in Atlanta facing off against the Falcons, the only other team in the league that can rival their love of pounding the rock. The home team got off to a quick lead in the first quarter but that did not dampen the spirits of these Bears fans in the stands, who are all dressed as Mike Ditka.
If you are confused about the caption, here is the context to why all these men are dressed as Ditka. Not that you really need a reason, in my opinion.
Dudes are great. The question is now which Ditka they are impersonating. Is it Dikta from the sideline? Ditka from Kicking & Screaming? Ditka from all the SNL skits during the Chris Farley days? We must find out.