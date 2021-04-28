Kyle Brandt Neatly Summarizes This Confusing Justin Fields Business
For weeks, the opaque and negatively-charged cloud drifting over all Justin Fields-related conversation has presented a mystery wrapped in a riddle wrapped in an enigma. After watching the excellence at Ohio State and hearing first-person testimonials about his greatness from nearly everyone who has ever come in contact with him, it's been impossible to process why he's the consensus fourth quarterback projected to come off the board. And not until the last pick of the first round, per contrarians like Chris Simms.
In the words of Detective Benoit Blanc, it just makes no sense. Compels me, though.
Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt is on the same wavelength, exploring the topic this morning in search of answers only to end up more confounded.
Look, it takes a special type of oddball to be a draft expert and that wiring is not present in my model. But Fields' case is simply bizarre.
Let's halve the mocks and project him eighth to the Carolina Panthers, a landing place that's grown in popularity as the big day approaches. Over the past few years Daniel Jones, Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Mitch Trubisky, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz have all come off the board in the first seven picks. Not a single one of them was as impressive as Fields in college and each had a noticeable flaw that isn't present in the under-appreciated Fields.
It's quite possible that Fields is the human embodiment of a bar Photo Hunt game where scouts and experts sit for 15 minutes without a flaw to circle and just start tapping the screen in hopes of stumbling into the answer. At this point, it's as good a plan as any other.