Justin Fields Introduces His Dog, Uno, to Chicago Bears Fans
Chicago Bears fans are elated today after the team maneuvered to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night. On Friday, Fields introduced Bears fans to his French bulldog Uno, who he said helped him get through the pandemic.
The Bears' official Twitter account relayed that information:
Then Fields took to his account and shared some pictures:
Uno has his own Instagram account you can follow and enjoy content like this:
The Bears landed the 11th pick from the New York Giants, in exchange for the 20th pick and the 164th pick (fifth-round) in this year's draft, plus first- and fourth-round picks in 2022. That was a whole lot to give up, but if you're jumping nine spots to land a quarterback, that's what it will cost.
Fields had an incredible career at Ohio State, accounting for 78 touchdowns in 22 starts while going 20-2 as a starter. He has a strong, accurate arm and the mobility to extend plays. He needs some polish and struggled against some of the better defenses he faced, but there is a lot to like here. He also had an incredible Pro Day that convinced many he will succeed at the next level.