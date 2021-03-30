Justin Fields Apparently Had the Best Pro Day Ever
Justin Fields had his pro day on Tuesday in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft and apparently wowed everyone in attendance. He garnered rave reviews, some of which may have been a bit hyperbolic. It sounds like it was one of the best pro days ever.
Fields measured in at a hair under 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds, then shocked everyone when he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash. If you watch his sprint, you can see he didn't have great form and stumbled it bit out of the gates, so that time likely could have been even lower.
As for the throwing session, let's just say he was impressive. He threw darts all over the field and unleashed several stunning deep heaves like the one below:
As I said, his performance immediately garnered a massive amount of praise. Some examples are below.
In some minds, Fields had dropped to being the fifth-best quarterback in this draft over the past few weeks. Frankly, that's crazy. He's been a top prospect since he stepped on a high school football field and has consistently lived up to expectations. He should be a top five-draft pick and, while I think the New York Jets are set on taking Zach Wilson at No. 2, I wouldn't be shocked if they picked Fields.