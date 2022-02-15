Roundup: Julia Fox, Kanye West Break Up; Kyler Murray Responds to Rumors; James Harden's Sixers Debut Delayed
Sixteen years of posts on The Big Lead have laid a reliable groundwork for gauging how interested the browsing masses are going to be in a particular topic. Yet every now and again a subject far outpaces expectations in the clicks and comments departments. Al Michaels' impending free agency is one of those cases.
A solid performance in his 11th Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday night proves he still has plenty in the tank and plenty of suitors. Amazon seems to be the leader in the clubhouse. Anything could happen, though. Anyone who has been previously traded for a cartoon character will tell you that.
The point: people are loving the Michaels intrigue with surprising force. Perhaps it's the gravitas. Perhaps it's the longevity. Perhaps the prospect of seeing a familiar face in a new place is at play. But the interest is dwarfing anything Tony Romo-related we've published in the same vein.
You learn something new every day.
And now, the roundup ...
Hollywood continues to remember Ivan Reitman ... Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team ... Possible assassination attempt on prospective Louisville mayor ... NHL power rankings ... Doc Rivers' job is safe for now ... Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' ... US suspends avocado imports from Mexico ... Olympic snowboarders very unhappy with consistency, quality of judging in Beijing ... Ed Orgeron says he'll return to coaching after taking a year off ... Kanye West and Julia Fox break up ... Tyreke Evans has been reinstated by the NBA ... Kyler Murray responds to all the rumors ... Trump Organization's accounting firm cuts ties after 10 years ... Jonah Hill told Channing Tatum to stop wearing boots ... Patrick Beverley got a contract extension from the Timberwolves ... Novak Djokovic will opt-out of majors with vaccine mandates ... Injury to delay James Harden's Sixers debut ...
