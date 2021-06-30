Josh Donaldson Fires Back at Lucas Giolito, Ozzie Guillen in Wild Zoom Press Conference
We had some baseball drama on our hands last night after White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito called Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson a "f---ing pest. "Donaldson homered off Giolito and made a comment about the recent foreign substance crackdown in baseball to his Twins teammates as he walked back to the dugout. Giolito was not pleased and said as much to the press. Donaldson apparently heard and didn't waste any time in his pregame Zoom press conference before firing back.
Donaldson said he confronted Giolito about his comments in the parking lot after the game, as men do. According to Donaldson, Giolito had far less to say to his face than to reporters, and Donaldson called the pitcher "classless."
After the game, former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen said he would throw at Donaldson tonight after what he did. Donaldson did not take kindly to that at all and mentioned it during said press conference.
He also mentioned Guillen's past comments on... former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro just to really put the cherry on top.
Safe to say that Donaldson did not cool off after having the day to think about what unfolded. It makes for great content for us all. Tonight's matchup between the two teams should be a barn-burner.