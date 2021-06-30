Lucas Giolito Called Josh Donaldson a 'F-ing Pest' After He Made a Sticky Stuff Comment After a Homer
The Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins, 7-6, on Tuesday. With the win Chicago is now 6-1 against Minnesota this season. Lucas Giolito picked up the victory, his second of the season against the Twins. However, he did get off to a rough start by giving up a first-inning home run to Josh Donaldson that put the Sox in a 2-0 hole. As Donaldson crossed home plate he could be heard saying, "hand's not sticky anymore."
After the game, Giolito, who ended up going six innings while only surrendering one more run, was asked about Donaldson's comment. He paused for a moment to choose his words carefully. He then called Donaldson a "f---ing pest. It's kind of a classless move. If you're going to talk sh-t, talk sh-t to my face."
After a follow-up question he added, "it's just annoying. We won. The W's next to my name. They're in last place."
It's hard to imagine a better response to someone talking trash. Giolito settled in, pitched well, was on the winning side and then called the guy a name during his press conference. Hopefully,Tony La Russa doesn't have a problem with it.