Josh Allen Calls Buffalo Bills 'LeBron James' Audible Before Key Third Down Conversion
LeBron James reacts.
The Buffalo Bills trailed the Jacksonville Jaguars 11-0 late in the first half of their London game in Week 5. The Bills faced a third-and-four when Josh Allen made a presnap call where he shouted "LeBron James." Allen proceeded to hit Gabriel Davis on the sideline for a 10 yard gain and a first down.
On the very next play Allen hit Stefon Diggs on a laser in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown catch giving the Bills their first score of the game.
Sometimes it's that easy. You shout the name of one of the best basketball players ever and suddenly you've made the man dressed as a fancy Jaguars fan very sad. The Bills forced a Trevor Lawrence fumble on the ensuing posession inside the red zone and suddenly have momentum heading into the second half.
Allen finished the first half completing 11 of 18 pass attempts for 116 yards and that touchdown. Meanwhile, Lawrence has been throwing the ball all over the field for nearly 200 yards before that half-ending turnover that certainly took points off the board.
The Bills have won three in a row and are coming off their most impressive performance of the season. That's why you get to yell LeBron James.
UPDATE: Even LeBron James is up watching the game and he wants to know exactly what the call was.