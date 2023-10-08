Proper English Gentleman Dressed as Jaguars Super Fan is a Jarring Image For Any American Football Fan
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills met at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week 5. It was the second consecutive Sunday where the Jaguars played in London following their 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Toy Story Bowl in Week 4. With the Jags spending so much time in England, it's no surprise that they would start to attract superfans, but that didn't mean the American viewing public was prepared to see a proper British Jaguars fan gentleman.
Who needs Taylor Swift? The cameras have already found this same fan multiple times during the broadcast. And with good reason.
The man has a bowler with cat ears. Which he appears to put on over another set of cat ears!? Extremely thorough facepaint. A Jaguar-print scarf or light turtleneck. A green bowtie. A jacket with pins and patches. Needless to say, you'll never see this look anywhere in Duval County.
Actually, after some closer inspection, that appears to be a Jag-print button-up shirt and a head covering. The number of specialty shops involved in putting this outfit together must be staggering. There's even a pocket square!
This fella feline must have spent some serious time at a football ettiquite class. It's like if the Kingsman was crossed with Green Street Hooligans. Teal Street Hooligans, perhaps? Whatever you want to call it, this is a bold look in any country.
American Jaguars fans must be in shambles seeing a scene like this. When you've got this kind of support across the pond, you have to wonder how long until the NFL just tells the Jags to stay there and not come home.