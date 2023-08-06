Jose Ramirez Embraces Tim Anderson Knockout With Boxing Gloves Photo
On Saturday night, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez dropped Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson with a right hand to the chin. On Sunday, he was embracing his new role as a knockout artist.
Ramirez's agent, Rafa Nieves, posted a photo of his client wearing boxing gloves while warming up on Progressive Field. It's not clear when the photo is from, but given it was posted before warmups on Sunday, it must have been sometime earlier in the season.
Check it out:
Ramirez and Anderson were part of a serious brawl Saturday night and the former is clearly embracing, and even celebrating, his role in it.
That was probably the most violent MLB brawl we've seen in a few years. Multiple, lengthy suspension are likely coming in the next few days. But Ramirez's agent is taking pride in his guy knocking out Anderson with one punch.
We'll see how MLB feels about that post.