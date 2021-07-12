Jose Altuve's 'Bad Tattoo' Finally Revealed During a Home Run Celebration, Excuse Now Makes Less Sense
The New York Yankees blew a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday to the Houston Astros. Jose Altuve hit a walk-off three-run home run off Chad Green to end the game and upset Nick Turturro. As Altuve reached home plate, his teammates greeted him and tore off his shirt, revealing his infamous tattoo. This was in response to Aaron Judge making fun of Altuve on a homer the day before. As you can see, it's simply his daughter's name with the outline of a heart.
Here's Carlos Correa on the tattoo back in February in The Athletic.
"He doesn't want me to talk about this, but I'm going to say it, is because he's got an unfinished tattoo on his collarbone that honestly looked terrible," Correa said. "It was a bad tattoo, and he didn't want nobody to see it. He didn’t want to show it at all.
"So, one, he didn't want to take his shirt off because his wife had told my wife earlier in the year for me to not do that. So he was telling me not to do it. And, number two, he had an unfinished tattoo that looked kinda bad that he didn't want people to see and people to talk about."
Look, I watch Ink Master. That's like a flash challenge tattoo. You don't need to do a skull pick and a six-hour session to get a name and heart done. There is just no way that didn't get finished in one sitting. It just makes zero sense that Altuve and his wife would actively worry about people seeing that. How often do baseball players even get their shirts ripped off on the field? Was this a trend we missed?
It remains questionable that Altuve or anyone else might have actually had some kind of device on their person during a game, but the excuse still makes no sense.