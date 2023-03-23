Jordan Spieth Hit Two Fans, Broke a Phone, Navigated a Boulder, Somehow Saved Par
Jordan Spieth met Taylor Montgomery in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Thursday. Spieth was 1-up heading into the 7th hole when things got weird in the way that Jordan Spieth rounds tend to get weird.
Spieth's tee shot on the 7th got caught in a jetstream and went flying past the green where it hit not one, but two fans, breaking one's iPhone. By the time his ball came to a rest, it was sitting, unplayable, between a rock and a cart path. Spieth, his caddy and a rules official then spent about five minutes finding the perfect spot to drop, in the process inspecting the boulder and brushing away debris. When he finally took his second shot he missed his spot again and was left with a 30-footer to save par and halve the hole. He of course made the putt.
The best part of all of this is that the PGA put together a 5-minute, 36-second video of the ordeal and most of it was Spieth working around the boulder because of course that's what golf fans want to see. Absolute sickos who want nothing more than to see this guy inspect at a large rock for five consecutive minutes.