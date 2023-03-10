Jordan Spieth Hit a Fan Instead of the Water and It Saved His Weekend
Jordan Spieth's idea of deranged entertainment today was to birdie his first two holes to get into fourth place, then play 7-over golf for the next three hours to step into the tee box on No. 9 at two-over and in serious danger of missing the cut. As his drive sailed way right and destined to land in the water, it appeared there was no way of salvaging the weekend. But a well-placed fan and the laws of physics were there to provide enormous breaks.
Check out this bank shot.
What a selfless act by the courageous patron willing to sacrifice pain for a fairway lie. Spieth, with new life, than nailed an approach shot into the rough and holed out for a much-needed eagle.
This is going to make a great story at a Florida bar later tonight, complete with an opportunity to show off a new battle scar. If you see this helpful person, please buy them a drink or two.