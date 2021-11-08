Jordan Love Looked Pretty Bad in First Packers Start
Jordan Love made his first start for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as Aaron Rodgers was out after testing positive for COVID-19. The second-year quarterback struggled mightily and looked completely out of place on an NFL field for most of the day. A few late drives were more promising but all-in-all it was a rough day for the 23-year-old.
Love had some completions, and a few solid scrambles, but in general he looked like he couldn't read the Kansas City Chiefs' defense at all, and missed some wide open receivers. In the end, Love and the Packers were beaten 13-7. And let's remember, the Chiefs' defense has been absolutely awful this season.
Here's a compilation of several terrible throws, some of which he got incredibly lucky weren't intercepted:
He also apparently couldn't read the blitz at all and got himself into trouble. He lost this play at the snap:
And then there was this embarrassing play:
And he threw an interception to end what had been a decent drive:
He did have a late touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, but even that throw was a bit off-the-mark and Lazard adjusted and was able to make a play to get into the end zone.
There was a lot of that stuff all afternoon as Love couldn't much of anything going, and was missing open receivers and spraying ill-advised throws all over the field. When he did complete passes, they were typically of the dump-off, or short variety. He finished the game 19-for-34 for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He finished with a passer rating of 69.5 and averaged a woeful 5.6 yards per attempt.
People watching noticed Love's struggles with accuracy:
Love was the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after the Packers traded up to secure his services. That move angered Rodgers, whose relationship with the franchise has been damaged ever since. If this is what Green Bay is going to get from Love, I think it's fair to say that selection was a massive mistake.