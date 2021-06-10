Jordan Love Looks So Good The Packers Just Increased Fan Capacity For the Season
Jordan Love is already making things happen on and off the field in Green Bay. The Packers' second-year player and possible QB1 had a rough start to minicamp, but turned things around on day two. And by day three he basically looked like Aaron Rodgers. And on top of that, he has fans returning to Lambeau. Let's start with minicamp.
Love sat and watched future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers as a rookie and apparently soaked up everything he could. Anyone who knows football knows that Rodgers throws more interceptions in training camp. Back in 2015 Rodgers said that's what training camp is for. Via CBS Sports:
"Seeing who's going to be sticking around for the season and who's going to be looking for a job. You have to show it in practice in order for me to feel comfortable making those throws in the games. That's what this is all about. You make some of these throws and see how the guys respond."
And here's then coach Mike McCarthy talking about those picks. Via ESPN:
"I mean, he's going to do things in training camp that he might not obviously do on a Sunday – give guys chances to make plays and so forth," McCarthy said. "So I guess to answer your question, I'm not concerned about it."
As Demovsky noted, Love probably would have taken a sack in a real game, which would have been the smart play rather than turn it over. That's 3-D chess times Brett Favre's number which equals Aaron Rodgers' number. 12-D chess. Aaron Rodgers chess. That's advanced stuff. That's the kind of smart play that forces a team to increase capacity in their stadium which is exactly what happened today. Games, training camp, the shareholders meeting, a 5K, everything.
I mean, it sounds like Jordan Love just re-open the entire damn Wisconsin ecomony. Anyone who went on national television yesterday to say there were serious concerns about him must feel awfully silly right now.