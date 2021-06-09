Dan Orlovsky on Jordan Love's OTA Struggles: He Doesn't Look Like a Very Good Pick
Aaron Rodgers is not at Green Bay Packers minicamp and does not currently have any plans on showing up, even if James Jones thinks things can be fixed. That means that the Jordan Love era in Green Bay has begun whether anyone wants to believe it or not. In Love's first practice as QB1 started about as well as his first training camp as QB2 a year ago. Reports out of camp were not good.
Demovsky went on Get Up this morning to relay Love's struggles to Mike Greenberg and it alarmed Dan Orlovsky. While some people might think that what happens in June doesn't matter, Orlovsky points out this is when quarterbacks are supposed to look good with no defenses or pads and everyone jogging. Orlovsky went as far to say that Jordan Love "doesn't look like a very good pick."
If there's a silver lining, it's that Love has looked better in day two.
Still, if he doesn't get this figured out during camp and Aaron Rodgers can't work things out with the team, Green Bay Packers fans are going to have to suffer through a season without a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback and that is just not fair to anyone.