Jon Jones, FOX & Friends Among Those Briefly Upset at Nike Over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'
Lil Nas X is still upsetting people despite the fact that Nike's legal arm has stepped in to sue the company producing his Satan shoes. There's actually a very funny cycle of manufactured anger wherein someone hears about the shoes, gets mad at Nike and then finds out Nike had nothing to do with it. This ends with an "nevertheless" and a sigh of relief as no one has to pretend to boycott their favorite sneaker brand. The latest person to go through this was "former" UFC fighter Jon Jones.
The former light heavyweight champion appears to have learned about this trending topic around midnight eastern. He went on Twitter saying that as soon as he woke up in the morning, he would get to work burning his Nike shoes.
Someone then explained what was happening.
Ah, well, nevertheless. Something similar played out on the weekend edition of FOX & Friends as Pete Hegseth inaccurately explained that Nike was behind all this to Will Cain and Jedediah Bila. Cain thought it sounded off, but Hegseth said, "look it up," which is always the last thing someone says before someone corrects them. Luckily, weatherman Adam Klotz was there to clear it up.
So what now? Well, Lil Nas X keeps getting more famous. The shoes he designed with MSCHF are now arguably a more desirable collector's item than actual self-lacing Air McFly's. The obvious next step is to turn these shoes into some sort of NFT or cryptocurrency.
We will continue to mointor this story.