Nike Had Nothing to Do With Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'
Lil Nas X has released a new music video and a new pair of sneakers and people are more upset about the sneakers. The music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," features the rapper giving Satan a lap dance before snapping his neck, while the sneakers, called "Satan Shoes," feature a drop of blood.
Only 666 pairs of the modified Nike Air Max '97's are available, while the video has been viewed about 30 million times since it was released on Friday. While the shoes are Nikes, the shoe company is not involved in the creation or sale of the Satan Shoes. According to Snopes, the company behind the release, MSCHF, "buys the shoes from Nike, then MSCHF artists make their own creative modifications before selling them."
This story has made enough headlines over the weekend that pastors are speaking out against the shoes. One even said this morning that he would no longer be listening to "Old Town Road" ever again.
You have to wonder how Lil Nas X will be able to do something that will top this.
UPDATE: Trevor Lawrence isn't a fan of them either: