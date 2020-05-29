Jon Jones Calls Dana White a 'F***ing Liar' in Lengthy Twitter Rant
By Ryan Phillips | May 29 2020
Jon Jones escalated his feud with UFC president Dana White on Friday. Jones ripped White after the later publicly complained about the former's contract demands for a fight with Francis Ngannou. At one point he called him a "f***ing liar" during a multi-tweet rant.
Check it out:
The UFC light heavyweight champion is clearly not a fan of being called out by White.
Jones is among the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time. His career record of 26-1 (one no contest) is impeccable, especially considering his lone loss came when he was disqualified for using an illegal elbow in a fight he was dominating. He's never truly been beaten.
A match with heavyweight slugger Ngannou would likely be a huge draw and have the entire MMA world watching, so Jones should expect a big payday from it. That said, we don't really know what the negotiations looked like, we just have the public statements of White and Jones to go on.
Jones demanding to be released if White continues to undervalue him is a huge escalation of this feud. He also claimed he's not treated well by the company and has never spoken up about it. That's pretty crazy stuff.
Maybe this is all a negotiating ploy but it feels pretty real after what White said on Thursday.