Dana White Claims Jon Jones Wants Too Much Money For Francis Ngannou Fight
By Ryan Phillips | May 28 2020
UFC president Dana White is throwing cold water on the idea of a fight between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou. During a chat with ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Thursday, White shut down talk of a bout due to Jones' financial demands.
Check it out:
White is clearly not happy Jones is asking for so much money to make the mega-fight happen. That said, Ngannou is a monster and everyone should demand a lot of money to fight him. I mean, look at this highlight reel:
Ngannou is 6-foot-4 and 259 pounds of violence. The guy hits like a truck. He's 15-3 as an MMA fighter but all of his wins have come via stoppage, including 11 knockouts. All of his losses have come via decision, mostly because his opponents have gotten him tired and waited him out. He's also won four fights in a row by first-round knockout.
Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time. He holds a career record of 26-1 (one no contest) and his only loss came because he used an illegal elbow in a fight he was dominating. He's never truly been beaten and is one of the UFC's biggest draws.
Frankly I think any top name is going to want big money to fight Ngannou at this point. He has already annihilated guys like Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski and Curtis Blaydes (twice). He's also coming off a 20-second destruction of Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Eventually, Ngannou will get a second heavyweight title shot, but the long-awaited rubber match between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier has to happen first. So a super-fight with Jones makes a lot of sense in the interim.
Obviously we don't know what kind of money Jones is actually asking for. But this is the kind of fight that would warrant a big payday. We'll see if anyone budges. If not, Ngannou will probably need to be served up another mid-level heavyweight while he waits for his title shot.