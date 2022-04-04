Roundup: Jon Batiste Wins Big at the Grammys; South Carolina Beats UConn For Title; WrestleMania 38 Results
Full list of Grammys winners ... Jon Batiste was the night's big winner ... South Carolina topped UConn to win the women's NCAA Tournament ... Woman with scorpion tattoo on her face was arrested ... Mass shooting in Sacramento leaves at least six dead ... There was also a shooting at a concert in Dallas ... Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson today ... And now there's bird flu ... Thad Matt is the new coach at Butler ... Padres land Sean Manaea in trade with the A's ... An Alligator got ahold of a football in Florida ... Latest updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine ... Stock futures flat ahead of Monday trading ... Tiger Woods a "game-time" decision for the Masters ... Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 ... Full WrestleMania 38 results ...
Pete Davidson and his friends love short movies.
Did you feel the need to listen to Guster after watching the Final Four? You're not alone.
This appears to be a street race gone horrible wrong.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thinks it's about time his NBA scoring record was broken.
The SteelDrivers -- "If It Hadn't Been For Love"