11 MLB Players Will Make More Than the Oakland A's Entire Payroll in 2022
The Oakland Athletics have been shedding payroll like crazy this offseason. They kept that pattern up on Sunday by trading lefty Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres for two mid-level prospects. As a result of that deal, the A's have an embarrassingly small payroll for the 2022 season.
Oakland had already traded Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves, and sent Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays. They also let free agents Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Yan Gomes walk away.
After those moves, the A's currently have a projected payroll of $32.5 million. That's less money than 11 individual MLB players will make this season.
When factoring in signing bonuses, the 11 players who will make more than the entire A's roster follow:
Max Scherzer, New York Mets: $43.3 million
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: $37.1 million
Anthony Rendon, Angels: $36.5 million
Jacob deGrom, Mets: $36 million
Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees: $36 million
Trevor Bauer, Los Angeles Dodgers: $35.3 million
Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins: $35.1 million
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: $35 million
Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals: $35 million
Francisco Lindor, Mets: $34.1 million
Corey Seager, Texas Rangers: $33 million.
That's absolutely insane. The A's have always been a low-payroll franchise, but $32.5 million for a franchise worth $1.1 billion that brings in $200 million in revenue annually.
While the A's are awful for doing this, they aren't the only team tanking their payroll. The Baltimore Orioles are set to have a payroll of $31.8 million. Again, that's disgraceful.