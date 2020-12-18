John Kasich is Right, The Dandy Warhols Do Rock
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 18, 2020, 9:06 AM EST
Usually I'm the one bringing up something from the turn of the century for no particular reason, but earlier this week John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio and failed presidential candidate, went on Twitter to suggest people check out "Bohemian Like You" by The Dandy Warhols on Spotify. What a weird sentence to type, but, man, Kasich has a point.
The Dandy Warhols are great. What made Kasich tweet this besides the obvious? Maybe he got the COVID-19 vaccine and is now confident he can see them live in Europe in February. Maybe he was listening to Christmas music and stumbled on the band's version of Little Drummer Boy. Or maybe he's just excited about the 20th anniversary of Thirteen Tales From Urban Bohemia.
If Kasich were to ask me, I would tell him "Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth" was my favorite song. One of many minor, but memorable hits for the Dandy Warhols.
Twenty years later Kasich could just be trying to remind people how big a part of pop culture they were. They were the opening credits music from Veronica Mars. They were the soundtrack to a British phone advert. (Yes, I typed that with an accent.) I know they didn't get a full concert performance on The O.C. like The Killers did, but they still had songs on the show. They were prominently featured in The Replacements and There's Something About Mary.
They had an unmistakable sound that was all their own and a bunch of songs that are searing into my mind two decades later. Plus, they looked like a band specifically created to battle Scott Pilgrim.
Maybe John Kasich is right. We should be listening to The Dandy Warhols on Spotify and YouTube and wherever else. They do rock.