John Harbaugh Surprised Jim Harbaugh On the Sideline During CFP Championship Game
Jim Harbaugh got a surprise on the sidelines during Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship. Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines have largely dominated the Washington Huskies in the first half, so much so that Harbaugh could even afford a distraction from his brother.
That's right, as Jim was coaching his team, John Harbaugh walked up tapped him on the back and let him know he was there. Video is below.
Apparently Harbaugh, whose Baltimore Ravens have a bye this week, was delayed getting to Houston because of bad weather. He was likely supposed to be there far earlier, but rain in the area has mucked things up, even causing a leak in the roof at NRG Stadium.