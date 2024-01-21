John Harbaugh's Locker Room Dancing Remains Legendary
The Baltimore Ravens took it too the Houston Texans on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Ravens defended home turf, winning 34-10 in a dominant showing. After the game in the locker room, John Harbaugh did what has now become a bit of a ritual: he danced like no one was watching. But they were.
Check this out:
That is some absolutely classic dad dancing. Just amazing.
Here's an incredible still from the moment:
Not sure you could sum things up any better than that photo.
Harbaugh has a lot to be happy about. His defense held the Texans to 213 total yards and only 38 on the ground. Meanwhile, the Ravens ran for 229 yards on 42 carries (5.5 yards per rush) and Lamar Jackson didn't need to do much with his arm, passing for 152 yards and two scores. Jackson did account for four total touchdowns while also rushing for 100 yards on 11 carries.
The Ravens are a well oiled machine right now, even if Harbaugh's dancing is a bit creaky.