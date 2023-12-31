John Harbaugh Danced Like a Madman in The Ravens Locker Room
The Baltimore Ravens will have the top seed in the AFC playoffs. They clinched that spot after a dominant 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. After the game, the team celebrated in the locker room, and that included head coach John Harbaugh dancing his heart out in the middle of the team circle.
Check this out:
Seeing the normally reserved Harbaugh letting loose is pretty hilarious. It was a huge win for the Ravens, who currently look like the NFL's best team.
Lamar Jackson solidified his MVP case on Sunday, completing 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions. He had a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 and ran the ball six times for 35 yards. Despite not having top target Mark Andrews for weeks, Jackson has put together a phenomenal season, leading Baltimore to a 13-3 record. There was plenty of reason to celebrate in that locker room.