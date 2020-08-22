John Calipari Canceled Kentucky's Beer Pong Season
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 22 2020
John Calipari and the University of Kentucky released a video on Friday encouraging everyone to do their part of fight coronavirus. This is one of the most straightforward and effective deliveries of this message I've seen since this started. It covers all the basics, but Coach Cal also does a good job of pretty plainly saying this isn't fair, but that's how it has to be right now.
It's not fair what's happened to you whether its your freshman year or your senior year. It isn't fair. It's not fair. You can't play beer pong. It's not fair that you can't let your hair down and go crazy. You can't right now. Let's get through this. At least through this semester and really, let's look out for each other. I'm saying this looking out for you. I'm not saying this for any sport. Don't care at this point. I just want to be able to go around campus and know we're not doing things that some other schools are having happen to them. Because let's get through this. We're trying to do it together. Trying to keep everybody safe. Do your part.
I feel like "you can't play beer pong" is a pretty good summation of this year's college experience. All that usual, stupid, fun, gross college stuff is off limits. By canceling beer pong season, you might save the college year.
He doesn't cast any blame, which might help some people listen. Just do your part for yourself and for the safety of everyone around you. It isn't fair, but if people don't take it seriously, we can't go back to some semblance of normalcy.
Calipari has also raised $1.5 million for coronavirus relief. He has not taken a paycut during the pandemic, but Kentucky athletics is self-sufficient so his salary does not come from the University's budget.