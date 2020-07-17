Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban and John Calipari Among Major College Coaches Who Haven't Taken Pay Cuts
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 17 2020
Things are not looking good for colleges in general right now, despite the insistence that children of all ages return to school in a couple weeks, science be damned. Like everyone else, colleges are faced with some difficult financial decisions. At some schools, coaches have already started taking pay cuts, along with the rank and file. Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban and John Calipari are among the coaches who have not. Via ESPN:
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, who earned $9.3 million in the 2019-20 season, and Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, who earned $8.2 million. Others include, in football, Alabama's Nick Saban ($8.9 million) and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher ($7.5 million) and, in basketball, Tennessee's Rick Barnes ($4.7 million) and Texas Tech's Chris Beard ($4.4 million).
This is also a fun time to remember that some schools employ the highest-paid public employee in their entire state.
According to ESPN, 10 of 14 SEC football coaches have yet to take a paycut. This is the only conference where coaches have not taken pay cuts. It's also the conference where the schools are almost exclusively located where coronavirus continues to spike and politicians and citizens continue to fight against something as simple as wearing a mask.
At Kentucky, there have been furloughs and many employees - including the university president - have taken 10 percent pay cuts. Imagine what they could do with $820,000. Alabama's university system was already losing money and considering furloughs in April, but there have been no official announcements.
Jim Harbaugh, Lincoln Riley and Bill Self are among the high-profile coaches who have taken 10 percent pay cuts. What happens as their seasons are reduced, delayed and / or outright canceled remains to be seen.