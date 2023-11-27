Joey Bosa Was Eating Raisin Bran During Sunday Night Football
The Los Angeles Chargers placed Joey Bosa on injured reserve this week with a foot injury. Bosa was in tears while being carted off the field last week but was in a much different mood tonight during Sunday Night Football. While his teammates took on the Baltimore Ravens, Bosa was sitting in a box somewhere inside SoFi Stadium and seemed to be really relaxed as he ate some Raisin Bran.
Check this out:
First off, Bosa's mom is going to be so mad. Joey, stop chewing with your mouth open, man. Second, why Raisin Bran? I'm sure there's all kinds of great food in that box and he picked something he probably has in his pantry home. Don't get me wrong, I love me some Raisin Bran, but I can also have it at home.
The Chargers are missing Bosa as they trail the Ravens in the second quarter. They got screwed by a missed call on the opening drive of the game. Things aren't going great.