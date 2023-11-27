The Big Lead

Chargers Screwed By No-Call on Obvious Late Hit Penalty

By Ryan Phillips

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football and early on the Bolts were absolutely screwed by a no call on a late hit that wound up resulting in a penalty against them.

The play came as LA faced second-and-9 at Baltimore's 11-yard line. Justin Herbert dropped back and couldn't find anyone open, so he scrambled towards the right sideline. He went out of bounds at the 6-yard line, but as his foot touched down on the sideline, Ravens safety Geno Stone lit Herbert up. No flag came.

Watch:

I'm not sure of the officials missed that. It was obvious.

Here's another angle:

And another:

A skirmish happened after the play and in the melee, Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

So instead of getting a penalty, the Chargers had one called on them. That made it third-and-19 from Baltimore's 21-yard line. Herbert couldn't find anyone on the third down play and LA had to settle for a field goal.

NFL officials have to be better than that.

