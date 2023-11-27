Chargers Screwed By No-Call on Obvious Late Hit Penalty
The Los Angeles Chargers are facing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football and early on the Bolts were absolutely screwed by a no call on a late hit that wound up resulting in a penalty against them.
The play came as LA faced second-and-9 at Baltimore's 11-yard line. Justin Herbert dropped back and couldn't find anyone open, so he scrambled towards the right sideline. He went out of bounds at the 6-yard line, but as his foot touched down on the sideline, Ravens safety Geno Stone lit Herbert up. No flag came.
Watch:
I'm not sure of the officials missed that. It was obvious.
Here's another angle:
And another:
A skirmish happened after the play and in the melee, Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was flagged for unnecessary roughness.
So instead of getting a penalty, the Chargers had one called on them. That made it third-and-19 from Baltimore's 21-yard line. Herbert couldn't find anyone on the third down play and LA had to settle for a field goal.
NFL officials have to be better than that.