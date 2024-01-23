Joel Embiid's 70 Point Game Put Everything in Perspective, Including Wemby and AMC's Stock Price
The Philadelphia 76ers played the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in what was the first career meeting between Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama. Asked about what the Spurs would do with the matchup before the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, "I don't think it matters what we do. I can give you some bullshit if you want." While Pop was trying to be funny, he ended up being prophetic as Embiid scored a career-high 70 points in 37 minutes. .
It turned out to be a night where many people tried to keep things in perspective. Starting with Embiid who sized up Wemby before the game. As a legitimate seven-footer himself, even he was shocked by the height of the French rookie and he took the opportunity to make some faces about it.
Wemby had a pretty good game of his own, scoring 33 points in 29 minutes during the 10-point loss, which was more than enough to impress Embiid who compared him to the best players in the league. Meanwhile, the other best players in the league were reacting to Embiid's historic performance. LeBron tweeted a bunch of emojis.
Kevin Durant looked like an excited fan who couldn't wait to see the highlights. Considering the fact that he had just done something spectacular of his own, it should really drive home how much he just likes basketball. At 35-years old he's still acts just like a kid, amazed at what his peers are capable of on any given night.
But that all pales in comparison to this tweet from Adam Aron, the former part-owner and CEO of the Sixers and current CEO of AMC Theaters. It's hard to imagine where this tweet ends based on where it started, but that's what makes it an all-timer.
We've seen plenty of unintentional @dril, but unintentional Nihilist Arby's is a new one. The tweet begins with the words, "so painful," before focusing the pandemic and the stock price of a movie theater chain and then... Go Sixers! This is the kind of thing that is only possible through the incredible basketballing efforts of Joel Embiid.
As he gets buckets, our nation heals.