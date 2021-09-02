Roundup: Joe Rogan Self-Treating COVID; NYC and New Jersey Floods; Texas Outlaws Abortion
Rain hit New York City and the surrounding areas last night and the flooding was devastating ... Taliban members escorted Americans to gates at the Kabul airport in a secret agreement ... Texas has basically made abortion illegal ... in response Joe Biden has vowed to protect Roe v. Wade ... Roy Kent is CGI is the best conspiracy theory out there right now ... the defense has rested in the Robert Durst trial ... Disney writers throw support behind Scarlett Johansson ... woman shot by police after running over sherriff with car, confronting people fixing water main ...
Spotify's highest profile employee and UFC commentator Joe Rogan caught COVID and immediately began to treat it at home with a bunch of stuff, including the horse dewormer. [Uproxx]
Mets General Manager Zack Scott busted for drunk driving. [New York Post]
The NFL is opening an investigation into Urban Meyer's claim vaccination status played a part in final cuts. [PFT]
Six freshman Kentucky football players have plead not guilty to burglary charges stemming from an incident at a party. [ESPN]
Nationals executives resign rather than get the COVID vaccine. [Yahoo!]
The Timberwolves are interested in adding Ben Simmons. [NBC]
The Cowboys picked up quarterback Will Grier off waivers. [USA TODAY]
Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19, but he's vaccinated. [FanSided]
George Carlin on abortion. [NSFW]
The Mayor of Kingstown looks intertsting.