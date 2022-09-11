Joe Burrow Stinks Now
Joe Burrow stinks now. Sorry, but there's just no other way to explain his Nathan Peterman-like first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Burrow threw three interceptions and and fumbled the ball as the Steelers took a 17-6 lead into halftime behind the strong quarterback play of... Mitch Trubisky.
You can see all the turnovers below.
The Steelers defense was all over Burrow early Sunday afternoon. In addition to the four turnovers, they also sacked Burrow four times. Some people might blame a Super Bowl hangover or credit the stout Steelers defense for stepping up in a classic AFC North rivalry game, but come on. Burrow is obviously turning back into a pumpkin. That explains why he's wearing all that orange.
Of course, we're just kidding, but wow that was a bad half!