Joe Burrow Loves Playing the Ravens Because 'They Talk'
Joe Burrow was a guest on Wednesday's episode of the Fullsend Podcast and revealed something about an AFC North rival. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback claimed he really loves to play the Baltimore Ravens because "they talk" and it fires him up.
When asked about the score both times the Bengals played the Ravens in 2021, Burrow said, "It was a lot to a little" and that is certainly true. In the first matchup between the two squads on October 24, the Bengals won 41-17. In the second go round on December 26, Cincinnati prevailed 41-21.
Here's what he had to say about the Ravens:
Burrow had two of his best games of his season against the Ravens in 2021. In the first contest he completed 23 of 38 passes for 416 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. He posted a passer rating of 113.5 and had a QBR of 77.0. His top target, Ja'Marr Chase racked up 201 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
In the second matchup Burrow was even better and turned in the performance of the season by an NFL quarterback. He completed 37 of 46 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. His passer rating for the game was 143.2 and his QBR was a sparkling 89.2. In that one, Tee Higgins had 12 receptions for 194 yards and two scores, while the Ravens "held" Chase to 125 yards on seven catches.
So the Ravens talked a ton of trash, it fired Burrow up and he torched them. Twice. I'm sure there's a lesson to be learned here but it's escaping me.