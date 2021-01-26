Joe Biden vs. Peter Doocy Is Becoming a Running Bit
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 26, 2021, 5:13 PM EST
Joe Biden has been president for less than a week and he already has a media foil.
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Biden have jabbed with each other here and there over the past few months and it's looking like this is becoming a regular thing. While the interactions have been far more cordial than Donald Trump's battles with reporters, Biden and Doocy have gone back and forth quite a bit.
On Tuesday, that pattern continued. As Biden prepared to leave a public appearance where he signed executive orders on racial equality, Doocy piped in with a question. He asked, "What did you talk to Vladimir Putin about?" Biden quipped back, "You. He sends his best." It was clearly a joke and the assembled media got a laugh out of it.
Check it out:
It appeared to be a silly moment, Biden having fun with a reporter he's tussled with before. Remember, in December Biden called Doocy a "one horse pony" as a result of the reporter constantly asking him about his son, Hunter.
On Monday, the president made headlines when he called on Doocy to make sure he got a question in before the end of a press conference. Biden noted that he liked Doocy despite the fact that he often asks tough questions with an "edge" to them:
That was actually kind of a nice moment. It feels like these press conferences and briefings have returned to some sort of normalcy instead of the all-out slugfests we got over the past four years.
Given where we've been with these two, Biden vs. Doocy feels like it's going to be a running bit for the next four years.