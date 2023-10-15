Joe Biden to Heckler Who Interrupted His Speech: 'I Can't Hear You'
By Kyle Koster
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden gave remarks Saturday night at the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner, which one heckler took as the perfect venue to interrupt a speech. The president was just getting the momentum when a spectator started hollering from the peanut gallery. What that person somehow failed to account for is that Biden wouldn't be able to hear whatever they were yelling, which is a crucial element in the heckling calculus.
"Well, thank you," Biden said. "Whatever you’re saying, I’m going to say that I can’t hear you."
The assembled crowd that had better hearing decided to drown out the dissonant shouting with a chant of "four more years" as Biden slowly caught on and continued his speech. Pretty tame stuff until you read the pool report and learn that the frustrated party was imploring for a ceasefire in Gaza, which one would think would find a somewhat receptive audience at the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner if you haven't been paying any attention to how politics really work.
So go ahead, keep shouting at Joe Biden. Just know he won't hear you.