Small Child Fools Joe Biden With Fake Ice Cream at White House Trick-or-Treat Event
President Joe Biden and the First Lady welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House for Hallo-READ on Monday. Children in Halloween costumes got to trick-or-treat on the South Lawn of the White House and were treated to some classic Halloween stories. However, the event was not without tricks as one kid dressed as an ice cream man fooled Biden into trying to eat a fake ice cream cone!
Did Biden really think the fabric cones were tasty treats? Is this an example of the cognitive decline that people keep talking about? It wasn't Biden's only slip-up on Monday as he also referenced something called the "Webb telescope."
Hopefully, Biden at least knew where he was when all this happened because not knowing what city or state he was in would be very troubling.
The important thing is that Biden didn't appear to actually consume the fake ice cream. In fact, he may not have even actually licked it. Some politicos are hypothesizing that he may have just been pretending to taste the ice cream as a way to play along with the child. Of course, no one knows for sure since the White House has not made the small child available for comment. What are they hiding?