Ian Rapoport Refutes J.J. Watt's Report That Adult Naps Are Good (And Rap is Right!)
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 25, 2021, 2:17 PM EST
J.J. Watt, a free agent, tweeted this morning that "midday naps" were "loathed as a child," but "revered in adulthood." This could be the start of a whole new Internet argument. And NFL Network's Ian Rapoport took the bait.
During a network appearance, Rapoport called Watt's tweet a "bad take," said, "in reality for an adult a midday nap is a terrible thing and makes you feel worse instead of feel better. " Andrew Siciliano vociferously disagreed, interrupting Rapoport to say that naps are awesome.
So let's just get right into it - Ian Rapoport is very close to 100 percent correct here. There are, of course, exceptions. If you have an infant who is not on a sleep schedule, naps can be the difference between survival and insanity. Now, Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt, do not have any children, but they are professional athletes so there should probably be an allowance for athletes who do not have normal jobs. If you're getting up at 6 a.m. to do intense physical activity, naps may be very important.
Personally, I feel the exact same way Rapoport does. I can't remember the last time a nap left me feeling refreshed. I wake up feeling disoriented. I'm sorry. That's just how mega-successful media personalities like Ian Rapoport and myself feel. If you like naps, good for you, but you're wrong.
Maybe some less driven people like J.J. Watt see some benefit to naps. Hey, you get tired during the day. It happens. That's you. Just don't expect us to turn our music down because you're in the other room sleeping during office hours.