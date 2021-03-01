Twitter Reacts to J.J. Watt Signing With the Arizona Cardinals
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 1, 2021, 1:37 PM EST
J.J. Watt announced he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, ending rampant speculation about his future. The announcement rocked NFL Twitter which was shocked by his decision.
The 31-year-old is getting a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed to join a young, up-and-coming squad that also has former Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins.
Watt made the announcement himself on Twitter and it didn't leak before he did so. Here's his tweet:
The fact that no one had any idea the Cardinals were even on Watt's radar made the reactions to his decision pretty epic. People were legitimately shocked and tweeted as such.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter: