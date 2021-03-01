J.J. Watt Free Agency Peloton Bio Update Was Fake
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 1, 2021, 12:09 PM EST
J.J. Watt has been the best thing to happen to free agency in a while as leaks of potential landing spots and cryptic tweets sent by the man himself have left NFL bloggers like me scrambling to keep up with the former Texan.
The latest foray into the pool included a supposed update on his Peloton bio, which names three teams he may or may not be interested in along with a SB56 hashtag. Turns out it's hashtag hilarious how fake this was.
If you're a Packers, Bills or Browns fan, you were likely encouraged by this bio update. If you're a Steelers, Raiders or Titans fan, the other teams Watt has been connected to, you were likely disappointed. Turns out, it was a fake all along.
Watt isn't some high school recruit narrowing the list of college teams he's interested in playing for. This man is a multi-time Defensive MVP playing in a league based on dollars and cents. Ultimately he's not going to use social media to negotiate his next, and likely last, landing spot in the NFL. That's sophomoric, something you could never accuse Watt of being.
The only question now is where did Field Yates get this information?
