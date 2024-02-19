JJ Redick Begs The NBA To Start Things On Time
The NBA's All-Star Weekend is drawing rebukes from pretty much everyone in the media world on Monday. While the 3-point competition and dunk contest were entertaining, Sunday's actual All-Star game was kind of a joke. JJ Redick took to his podcast The Old Man & the Three to respond to it and his angle was slightly different.
Redick's biggest problem with All-Star weekend? Nothing NBA-related starts on time. And dammit, he's right.
Here's his rant:
It's hard to argue with this and I'm hoping more people raise their voices to complain about this. I also hope Redick keeps banging this drum. If something is supposed to start at 8 p.m., there's no reason for it to begin at 8:45. Do the pregame concerts, anthems, introductions, etc. with the listed tip time in mind. This isn't hard to figure out.
As my colleague Liam McKeone said, if Reddick drives the push to get this fixed, he should be put in the Hall of Fame. That's a hard agree from me.