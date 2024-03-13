Jim Jordan Was on Fox News During TikTok Vote Saying He Had to Ask His Friends What to Do
Congress had a vote on Wednesday morning to decide what to do with TikTok. Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan was not sure how he was going to vote while the vote was actually taking place and we know that because he was literally on Fox News during the vote saying so. A few minutes before the vote he told Bill Hemmer, "I'm still looking at the bill and we'll decide here in a few minutes."
"I'm gonna go over and talk to my colleagues and decide here. I mean, I'm not trying to be coy with ya. I want to talk to a couple of key people who are my friends who I think understand both sides of this issue and then I'll make a decision on the floor."
This is some next level procrastinating. Rather than preparing to make an informed decision, Jordan was doing a cable news hit and telling the audience that he literally had not yet done his job, which you would think would be to try and make an informed decision with the best interests of his constituents in mind. Instead he was going to ask his friends what they thought.
Congress has often given off serious high school vibes in recent years, but this is one of the first times that someone has so clearly told the public that he had waited until the last minute, had not done his homework, and was headed to class to copy off a friend.