Jets Owner Woody Johnson Denies 'Heated Argument' With Robert Saleh
The New York Jets never seem to be far from controversy and, yep, another just popped up. NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe reported owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh had a "very heated conversation" at the owners meetings. Johnson took to Twitter (or X, if you're Elon Musk and only Elon Musk) to refute the report.
Here's what Wolfe had to say:
And here is Johnson's denial of the interaction:
If that wasn't enough, SNY's Connor Hughes weighed in as well. He claimed to have been feet from Saleh and Johnson at the party where this confrontation allegedly took place and saw nothing heated. He checked with additional sources as well to confirm it didn't happen alter.
Here's where I tell you that people can view conversations in different ways. It's possible Wolfe's source saw what appeared to them to be a heated discussion when others didn't see it that way.
This is yet another in a long line of distractions for the Jets this offseason. Earlier this week Saleh claimed he was happy with the quiet offseason the team was having. I'm not sure what his definition of "quiet" is but mine doesn't include a starting quarterback being floated as a vice presidential candidate and an elite cornerback having to apologize for an antisemitic remark.
Johnson and Saleh's alleged heated discussion is just another story from the Jets' rather loud offseason.