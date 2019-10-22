The Jets Are Not Happy Sam Darnold's 'Seeing Ghosts' Comment Was Shown on Monday Night Football By Stephen Douglas | Oct 22 2019 Al Bello/Getty Images

The New England Patriots embarrassed the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, 33-0. The loss was made even worse when quarterback Sam Darnold, in his first game back from mono, was shown on the ESPN broadcast saying he was "seeing ghosts." It seems that no one is happy with this clip showing up on MNF.

Jets coach Adam Gase said that both he and the organization were "bothered" that the comment aired. He also said that they would reconsider their involvement in anything like that going forward, which can't please the NFL.

Adam Gase is not happy that ESPN aired Sam Darnold's "ghosts" comment pic.twitter.com/RsHDRHw1KE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 22, 2019

Here's a little background on how the NFL Films / ESPN Monday Night Football relationship works, from The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta. Basically, there's an NFL Films rep who signs off on the footage and ESPN has no control over what gets aired.

Here's how MNF Mic'd process works: NFL Films signed off on Sam Darnold's "ghosts" comment to be aired. They had a rep on site. My understanding is that people high on NFL Films totem pole are not happy that their rep cleared this for air. (cont) — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 22, 2019

ESPN requested Sam Darnold to be Mic'd up. Jets were receptive to that. Welcomed it. NYJ had agreed to have Darnold Mic'd up for the Week 2 primetime game vs Browns, but he got mono.



Jets did not have a rep sign off on "ghosts" comment to be aired. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 22, 2019

Finally, ESPN doesn't have any control over what gets aired or not from the Mic'd player. This was a decision made by an on-site NFL Films rep.



Bottom line: Players say things like this on sideline a lot. Jets --and Darnold-- got screwed here. The organization should be pissed — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 22, 2019

One more note on how Mic’d up comments reach air: NFL Films clears a comment for air... ESPN does have the freedom to not use the comment if they choose. In this case, once NFL Films gave the green light on Sam Darnold’s ghosts comment, ESPN decided to use it. Made for great TV — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 22, 2019

According to Mehta, the people from NFL Films aren't happy that this comment was cleared either. So that's Adam Gase, the New York Jets, NFL Films, the NFL and, presumably, Sam Darnold, who are not not happy with the decision. On the other side, you have everyone on the Internet and probably ESPN who at least got to air one interesting thing last night.

UPDATE: As it so happens, Darnold's teammates feel the same way. Le'Veon Bell took to Twitter to air his grievances.