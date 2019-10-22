VIDEO: Sam Darnold Seeing Ghosts Against the Patriots By Stephen Douglas | Oct 21 2019 Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are destroying the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. The Patriots took a 24-0 lead into halftime. Sam Darnold completed six of 13 passes for 34 yards. He also turned the ball over three times with two interceptions and a fumble. Then he got caught on camera saying that he was "seeing ghosts."

Oh no Sam Darnold do not admit to "seeing ghosts" when you're mic'd up in prime time. pic.twitter.com/E0pukwhL4s — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 22, 2019

Pun intended, this will haunt Darnold. He's getting his butt kicked by the Patriots which is something every Jets quarterback from the last 20 years has experienced.

Maybe he's just really into Halloween. Or maybe he's got tickets to see Ghost and he's much rather be there than playing the Patriots tonight. Hard to blame him.