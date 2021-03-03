The Jets Have Successfully Pissed Off Another Star Player
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 3, 2021, 9:14 AM EST
The New York Jets can't seem to get things right with their star safeties. Last year they alienated All-Pro Jamal Adams to the point that he demanded and received a trade. This year it's team MVP Marcus Maye who is disgruntled with the franchise over contract negotiations. Based on what Maye's agent said, it's fair to wonder if Maye will end up in the same position as Adams.
Erik Burkhardt, Maye's agent, took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his displeasure over contract negotiations with the team in response to a tweet from Field Yates lauding the available cap space the Jets have. Burkhardt ended the tweet with a peace sign, which is a bad omen for his client's desire to stay with the franchise based on what petty Twitter has taught us.
After the Jets traded Adams to the Seahawks, Maye switched from free safety to strong safety and, as Burkhardt points out, was named team MVP. In 2020, he had two interceptions, two sacks, four tackles for loss, 88 total tackles and broke up 11 passes. The Jets drafted Maye in the second round of the 2017 draft and he's started 54 games in four seasons. Clearly, he's an important member of the franchise.
Jets general manager Joe Douglas said re-signing Maye was a top priority at the end of the season, but based on his agent's tweet, one can assume current contract negations are not going well between the two sides. Maye has long been considered a franchise tag candidate, which would pay him around $11 million in 2021, but wouldn't give him any long-term assurances.
With free agency starting March 17, the Jets will have to make a decision about what to do with Maye soon. Letting him walk for nothing isn't likely. If the Jets do tag Maye, which seems likely, they'll have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal. If they can't finalize one by then, Maye will play this year under the franchise tag.
That doesn't seem like something he or his agent wants based on that tweet. They already seem upset as it is and we all know how things turned out the last time a Jets safety was discontent with the organization. The only question now is can the Jets salvage this relationship before it's too late.