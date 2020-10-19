The Jets Are Making Adam Gase Pay For His Sins
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 19, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT
At this point, calling for Adam Gase to be fired is too easy. All the stats, facts, and figures highlight a man with a proven track record of being totally unqualified to lead an organization into battle on any given Sunday.
And yet Gase remains the head man in charge of the J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets for another week...and possibly the 10 weeks after that. It's a confounding decision by management to keep him in the building and left me with only one logical explanation for why they're doing it: to make Gase pay for accepting the job of Jets head coach the same way he's made them pay for offering it in the first place.
Now, onto the stats...
Gase has gone 7-15 as head coach of the Jets and is 30-40 in his career as a head coach including his three seasons with the Dolphins. A former offensive coordinator, his teams have struggled mightily to muster any offense with him as head coach, finishing 17th, 28th, 26th, 31st and currently 32nd in scoring offense. Similarly, his team's yards per game has never been higher than 24th in the league and his team's passing yards per game averages 27th in the league over the last five years.
As for coaching ability...
We've seen some players regress under his supervision (Sam Darnold, Le'Veon Bell) while others thrive as soon as they get away from him (Ryan Tannehill, Robby Anderson). His prickly reputation with players and people who don't blindly agree with him is also well-known, leading to players like All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to request and be granted a trade.
To say Gase has torpedoed any chance of being a head coach again in the near future is an understatement. It would take years to erase the memories of what he's done over the last five years. But if he keeps failing at such an indefensible pace, which the Jets certainly seem positioned to do the rest of this season, you have to wonder how low he'll have to fall on the totem pole to get a coaching job in football again.
Currently 0-5 and ranked 32nd out of 32 NFL teams in seemingly every important statistical category, the Jets are angling for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. There, Trevor Lawrence waits on a white steed ready to wash away the sins of Gase. But before he, or whoever is brought in to lead the Jets in 2021, does that, Gase will be put on display every week as a top-flight example of what a bad tactical coach and motivator looks like on the field. It's his penance for the pain he has caused Gang Green's fans and franchise. The latter group deserves to shoulder some blame for hiring such an inept coach in the first place, but for the rest of his tenure as Jets head coach, Gase will be the one strung out for fans to throw rotten produce at.