Jesse Watters Had to Know Just One More Thing About the Woman Who Was Rescued While Dangling Off a Bridge
By Kyle Koster
Going to apologize in advance for a blog on something that's a few days old but when you see genuine tension on air that's evergreen content. Jesse Watters tackled the story of a truck driver being dramatically rescued as her cab dangled high over the Ohio River with a panel of experts. The conversation was lively and informative but not complete without one more observation/hypothetical thought from the host, who wanted to know if the woman who was rescued by a "heroic, strapping young man" caught feelings.
He didn't really get answer. Even after the second time he asked.
Jessica Tarlov informed him that the producers with access to earpieces were trying to save his job by insisting everyone move on.
And maybe the did. Because Watters has continued to do shows since asking what was categorized as the worst question a person had ever heard. Which, by the way, seems like an exagerration. There's been worse questions. Lots of them.
What's important here is that everyone made it to break and the person whose life was in danger made it out no worse for the wear. She's now free to make more decisions about who and who she isn't attracted to and at the end of the day we guess that's none of our business because we don't even know her really.