Jerry Jones' Coach and Quarterback Seem to Think Cowboys Players Should Be Allowed to Kneel
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 03 2020
Dak Prescott seems to be making a habit out of not seeing eye to eye with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. After Jones skirted the issue of whether players would be free to protest during the National Anthem in August, Prescott turned his employer's words around on him earlier this week. Via Dallas Morning News:
“That’s what this country is about, the freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself,” Prescott said. “We heard Mr. Jones talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. “If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do is express ourselves individually but love and support one another collectively.”
Prescott has not indicated that he himself would kneel during the national anthem - in 2018 he said he would never - but his teammates will be happy to know he supports whatever they want to do. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy seemed to also side with Prescott. Via ESPN:
"I think it's what's best for all of us. I think the individuality of expressing yourself is part of that decision. I saw Dak's comments this morning and I think he expressed it very well. I thought he hit the nail right on the head, and that's the way we'll move forward."
You would think it is more likely that McCarthy got the temperature of the room in Dallas before offering his support to Dak, but who knows. Maybe McCarthy just supports his players, which is also smart. And maybe the players in Dallas are going to do whatever they feel is right despite what the guy who signs the checks and appears on the local radio station every week wants.
If some Dallas players kneel and the Cowboys win, Jones will have some tough choices to make. And then there's Dak's contract status. Will someone kneeling during the anthem be the thing that convinces Jerry to let Dak walk? It seems crazy, but at this point, it wouldn't be a surprise.