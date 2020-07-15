The Cowboys Will Regret Not Signing a Long-Term Deal With Dak Prescott
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 15 2020
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott negotiated for months and all they got was this franchise tag. At 4 p.m. today, Prescott will lock in his 2020 salary of $31.4 million. He will leave a couple million on the table this year based on the Cowboys' final offer, but he'll also get to go through the whole thing again next winter, just like Kirk Cousins did before him.
So will the two sides regret not reaching a deal? On Good Morning Football today, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says the Cowboys "might regret the result, but I don't think they're going to regret their effort."
This, of course, makes no sense. If the Cowboys regret the result - no long-term deal - then they should absolutely regret their effort because they didn't do enough to get a deal done. If they let their franchise quarterback walk over a few million dollars seven months from now, that's pretty dumb. In sports, you can't truly equate money to skill. There are a million factors that go into how teams split up millions of dollars. The best guy doesn't always get paid the most money.
Dak played for peanuts during his rookie deal and he was good. He plays the most important position. If the most valuable sports franchise in America has to overpay him, they can and should. If he walks next year or the year after, then they can rip up that Ezekiel Elliott contract extension right now because they need to find a new quarterback and rebuild.